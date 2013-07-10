FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Deutsche Bank gains on Credit Suisse upgrade
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Deutsche Bank gains on Credit Suisse upgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Deutsche Bank rises 1.7 percent, the third biggest riser on a falling German DAX 30, with traders citing an upgrade to the stock by Credit Suisse to “outperform” from “neutral” on valuation grounds.

Volume in the stock is 37 percent of the 90-day average by mid-morning trade, double that of the broader index.

Credit Suisse sees Deutsche Bank has having being well-placed for price gains in an investment banking sector which in general remains dogged by issues.

“With the market starting to worry about whether the worst of the regulatory impact is ahead rather than behind us, our analysis suggests that the European IBs will remain range-bound, with Deutsche Bank currently trading towards the bottom of the range,” analysts at Credit Suisse write in a note.

Deutsche Bank joins HSBC on Credit Suisse’s list of banking outperformers, and is preferred to Barclays and UBS, rated neutral, and RBS, rated at underperform.

The German bank also trades at a favourable valuation to its peers, at a price-to-book value of just 0.5, compared to 1.1 for HSBC and 1.3 for UBS, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Reuters messaging rm://alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.