STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Weko ruling, 'sell' rating weigh on Swatch
July 12, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Weko ruling, 'sell' rating weigh on Swatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Swatch fall 2 percent to underperform the European luxury goods sector after the Swiss competition authority (Weko) rules the watchmaker must slow cuts in supplies to rivals and an analyst repeats a ‘sell’ rating on the firm.

Weko says it won’t let Swatch cut supplies of movements and other components to competitors as much as the Swiss watchmaker would like, denying the watchmaker a definite solution on how to phase out deliveries to rivals.

“It’s certainly not a satisfying solution for Swatch,” says Vontobel analyst Rene Weber, “And even for the watch industry, once again a deferral of only one year is yielding further uncertainty.”

S&P Capital IQ also confirms its ‘sell’ rating on the stock, but raises its target price to 500 Swiss francs from 480 francs.

Swatch, the world’s biggest parts supplier, has a quasi monopoly on certain movements. It has said it no longer wants to be the industry’s “supermarket” and thinks other watchmakers should learn to develop their own parts.

Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net

