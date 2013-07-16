STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Food and bev earnings face EM forex hit - UBS

European food and beverage shares could come under pressure in the upcoming quarterly reporting season as a depreciation of emerging market currencies affects their earnings and leads investors to take profit on full valuations .

“From a top-down view, we would be nervous of European sectors that are expensive relative to history and have weak earnings momentum,” UBS strategists say in a note.

“Beverages and Food Producers have P/E (price to earnings) relatives over 15 percent above 10-year averages, and are now both seeing more earnings downgrades than the market, driven largely by EM FX (emerging market forex) weakness.”

Downgrades to earnings forecasts for the foods and beverages sectors have outweighed upgrades by 0.6 percent in the past month, underperforming all sectors apart from metals & mining, oil & gas and construction materials, which have also been affected by slower growth in merging markets, Datastream data shows.

But unlike basic materials and energy stocks, the consumer goods sector trades at a slight premium to its 10-year average at 14.2 times its expected earnings for the next 12 months, the second highest multiple in Europe after the tech sector, the data shows.

