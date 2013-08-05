FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Danone stock hurt by Fonterra food scare
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 5, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Danone stock hurt by Fonterra food scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Danone drop 1.4 percent, the biggest losers on France’s CAC 40 after Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, said it had found bacteria in some products that could cause botulism, with contaminated whey protein concentrate shipped to a number of countries including China.

In response, China has halted the import of some dairy products from New Zealand and Australia, and food producers including Danone said they have recalled products that may have contained the contaminated whey.

“The damage seems to be limited, and it looks that the companies involved have quickly identified the problems and are fixing it. It shouldn’t drag Danone shares more than that.”

Nestle is up 0.3 percent, in line with the broader market, while Irish food group Kerry is down 0.4 percent.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.