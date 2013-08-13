FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-GAM Holding shares jump on stronger margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in GAM Holding rise sharply, the top gainer on the broad STOXX Europe 600 index after the asset manager reports a 68 percent jump in earnings per share and improved profit margins in the first half of 2013.

“GAM Holding clearly came out with much better first half 2013 results than expected not purely due to increased performance fees but also due to increased management fees,” said Vontobel analyst Teresa Nielsen in a note.

“As we believe part of today’s improved results are sustainable, we will revise our earnings estimates up by more than 10 percent.”

Shares in Switzerland’s biggest listed asset manager trade 7 percent firmer, hitting a two-month high of 16.50 Swiss francs at 0722 GMT, outperforming a flat Swiss mid cap index.

