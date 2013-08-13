FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-First-half results miss weighs on Geberit
#Switzerland Market Report
August 13, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-First-half results miss weighs on Geberit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Geberit tumble 5 percent to 242.30 Swiss francs, underperforming a 0.4 percent firmer Swiss blue-chip index, after the maker of toilets and piping systems missed expectations in the first half.

Geberit said first half profit rose 4.3 percent to 233 million Swiss francs ($251.31 million), falling short of the average analyst forecast for 244 million francs.

“Reaching new all-time highs this week, Geberit’s valuation has become even more demanding,” says Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold, who has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.

“Today’s published figures and the traditional cautious outlook will probably trigger minor earnings (downward) revisions and some profit taking.”

Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs)

