FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Schindler cuts profit guidance, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 13, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Schindler cuts profit guidance, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler fall 3 percent to 133.80 Swiss francs after the company’s first half margins miss market expectations and it cuts net profit guidance.

Although revenues beat consensus and Schindler raised sales guidance, the cost of the company’s push into emerging markets as it sought to balance scant growth in high-margin Switzerland and weaker European sales weighed on profitability.

“The main items to blame were related to the expansion of Schindler’s market position in growth markets, which had an impact on profitability,” Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Oliver Girakhou says in a note.

“Persistent pricing pressure in various markets did not help in light of these investments.” Reuters Messaging rm://martin.desapinto.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.