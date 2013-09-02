STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Buy Germany, Italy; sell Switzerland - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura recommend buying German and Italian equities while selling Swiss stocks, arguing that valuations, sector weighting and relatively high betas should favour the DAX and the FTSE MIB.

“Switzerland ranks the second-most expensive of the 12 largest European country equity markets, and trades more expensive than all others on price/book, enterprise value (EV) to capital employed and EV/sales,” the analysts write.

“Germany ranks fifth-cheapest, only marginally dearer than France. Italy is the clear value proposition, and ranks cheapest of the major country indices on price/book and EV to capital employed.”

The relatively high betas of German and Italy - which mean they tend to move further than the broader market - should prove beneficial if European equities move higher in coming months, while low-beta Switzerland lags, they add.

Relative sector weightings also argue in favour of Germany, which is heavy on autos and techs, performing better than Switzerland, whose stock market is focused on consumer staples and health care.

“...German versus Swiss broad market performance trades very closely against a market capitalisation weighted basket of European autos and tech versus European consumer staples and health care. On this front, we are bullish on the outlook for autos and tech, but cautious on consumer staples and health care.”

