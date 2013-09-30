FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Stora Enso falls as UBS sees M&A unlikely
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 30, 2013 / 10:49 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Stora Enso falls as UBS sees M&A unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix format, no change to text)

Shares in Stora Enso fall 4.7 percent to 6.315 euros ($8.55) as traders cite a UBS note in which the bank cuts its recommendation on the stock to ‘sell’ and says speculation of M&A deals in the European paper industry has been exaggerated.

Stora’s stock has risen more than 20 percent since late June, partly due to increased hopes it would merge its ailing paper assets with rival UPM-Kymmene to form a large market leader in Europe.

“While we argue scale is important, we believe it would be very difficult for such a deal to be approved,” UBS analysts say in a note, adding they remain cautious on global pulp market outlook.

Reuters Messaging: jussi.rosendahl.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.