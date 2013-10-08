STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-HSBC upgrades Europe and EM; cuts U.S. and Japan

HSBC equity strategists lift their recommendations on Europe and emerging markets respectively to “overweight” and “neutral”, while cutting its rating for the United States to “neutral” and for Japan, to “underweight”.

In a research note that analyses earnings momentum and valuations for various countries and sectors, HSBC adds that within Europe, it is “overweight” Spain, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden.

HSBC argues that in Europe, “a better economic backdrop is likely to drive an upside surprise for earnings, and the monetary policy environment may become more positive”.

In the United States, “the outlook remains relatively robust, but the chances of further positive surprises are small and valuations look a little stretched”, HSBC says.

The S&P 500, which has jumped 17.5 percent in 2013, trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 14.2 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. The STOXX Europe 600, up 10.6 percent in the period, trades on 12.9 times.

On Japan, the bank says that it does not see any positive catalysts and on China, while growth is stabilising and valuations are cheap, “this is partly offset by falling profitability and structural headwinds”.

At the sector level, HSBC remains “overweight” IT, and raises Materials and Energy to “overweight”. “All are cyclicals with improving earnings and reasonable valuations.”

It remains “underweight” Health Care and Industrials, and cut Consumer Staples to “underweight”.

