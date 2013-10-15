STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Kuehne + Nagel drops after Q3 results

Shares in Kuehne + Nagel drop 2.5 percent after the logistics company reports third-quarter results that slightly miss expectations amid a tough sea freight market.

“While Kuehne + Nagel continues to operate at best-in-class margins, growth at this stage is still muted and pricing remains under pressure,” analysts at Vontobel write in a note, adding they expect full-year estimates to be revised downwards by a low-single digit percentage following Tuesday’s statement.

