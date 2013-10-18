FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Schindler gains on buyback offer
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 18, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Schindler gains on buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Schindler rise 4.8 percent, among the top gainers in Europe , after the elevator maker offers to buy back up to 4.1 million registered shares at 129 Swiss francs ($140) apiece and 4.1 million participation certificates at 129.80 Swiss francs.

Analysts welcome the buyback, equivalent to 5.8 percent of Schindler’s shares and 8.9 percent of its certificates, seeing it as a way for the group to appease investors after disappointing third-quarter results and a profit warning earlier this week.

Vontobel analysts write in a note that the news of the buyback and the price is positive for the shares, as is the fact that “management - in a very uncommon way - is listening to its shareholders and this is something that has been not always the case”.

Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts also estimate the buyback could improve earnings per share by around 8 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://victoria.bryan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.9029 Swiss francs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.