STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UBS upgrades UK mining, travel and leisure firms
December 13, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UBS upgrades UK mining, travel and leisure firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UBS upgrades the UK mining sector to “overweight” from “neutral” following a positive earnings momentum, better cash flow prospects, a more constructive outlook on the Chinese economy, and attractive valuations.

“We pay for this by downgrading the oil and gas sector where the prospects for top-line growth and for cash flow generation appear challenging compared with the market. Our sector specialists additionally expect oil prices to ease over the forecasts horizon,” UBS analysts say in a note.

UBS upgrades travel and leisure companies, saying the sector has already outperformed and is likely to continue to perform well next year, with a cyclical economic recovery helping the stocks.

It downgrades utilities to “underweight” from “neutral” as it expects inflation to remain at subdued levels and the economic recovery drives bond yields higher - factors that typically hurt this sector, it says.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
