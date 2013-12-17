FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-M&A speculation boosts UCB
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 17, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-M&A speculation boosts UCB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in UCB rise 1.6 percent, among the top gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, with traders citing speculation in German business daily Handelsblatt that the Belgian pharmaceutical group could be an attractive takeover target.

Volume in UCB’s shares is 81 percent of its three-month daily average, compared to 15 percent of the average for the FTSEurofirst 300.

Handelsblatt reports that UCB would be a good takeover target for German pharmaceutical Merck or UK-listed AstraZeneca.

“UCB is trading higher after Handelsblatt reports that Merck may be looking at it,” a London-based trader says.

In the same article, UCB CEO Roch Doliveux says he is not interested in the company being acquired or making large acquisitions. UCB, Merck and AstraZeneca could not immediately be reached for comment.

UCB is the best performer on the STOXX 600 European Healthcare Index , which trades broadly unchanged.

Reuters messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.