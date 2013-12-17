STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-DB turns picky on pharma stocks after rally

The recent rally in European pharmaceuticals has left the sector trading at full valuations, Deutsche Bank writes in a note, with the bank’s focus shifting to picking stocks that can deliver earnings growth, such as Switzerland’s Roche

Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the broader European equity market by nine percent so far in 2013 and by 44 percent in the past three years, analysts at Deutsche Bank write in a note, leaving the sector at its highest level relative to the market for close to a decade.

Following this “re-rating”, the pharmaceutical sector trades at a forward 12-month price to earnings ratio of 14.7 times, close to the Deutsche Bank’s target multiple of 15 times and much higher than the “depressed multiple” of 9.6 times at the end of 2010.

“Our re-rating thesis has largely played out and we now look for stocks that we think offer most surprise potential, either from near/mid-term earnings or pipeline,” analysts at Deutsche Bank write in a note.

Roche is the bank’s top pick in the sector, due to its strong pipeline of forthcoming products. Bayer and Sanofi are also favoured, the former for its good record on new drugs and the latter for its solid earnings growth and improvement in its pipeline. All three stocks are rated as “buys”.

Deutsche Bank prefers them to the likes of AstraZeneca, whose earnings are under pressure, and Novo Nordisk, which trades at a premium to its peers.

