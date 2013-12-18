STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Roche shares play catch-up after recent fall-traders

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Roche rise 1.2 percent to add the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index as investors spot a buying opportunity after a period of weakness, say fund managers and traders.

The stock, which is the third best performer on the Swiss blue-chip index this year, shed about 10 percent of its value between mid November and Dec. 16.

“The fact is that Roche has underperformed the market in the past few days and now has a certain ”catch-up“ potential,” says one fund manager.

