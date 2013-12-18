FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Roche shares play catch-up after recent fall-traders
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 18, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Roche shares play catch-up after recent fall-traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Roche rise 1.2 percent to add the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index as investors spot a buying opportunity after a period of weakness, say fund managers and traders.

The stock, which is the third best performer on the Swiss blue-chip index this year, shed about 10 percent of its value between mid November and Dec. 16.

“The fact is that Roche has underperformed the market in the past few days and now has a certain ”catch-up“ potential,” says one fund manager.

Reuters Messaging rm: ruppert.pretterklieber.reuters.com@reuters.net. caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.