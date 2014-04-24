FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Bet on post-reform French recovery -UBS
April 24, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Bet on post-reform French recovery -UBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French stocks that have seen profitability tumble in recent years are good options to bet on a successful reform to the French economy, strategists at UBS say, with return-on-equity (ROE) set to recover and valuations looking undemanding.

While there is low confidence in a French economy which is relatively uncompetitive and unprofitable, new measures to improve labour flexibility and cut taxes should help boost corporate profitability, UBS says.

The Swiss bank therefore recommends betting on a profit recovery in stocks where price-to-book valuations have moved even lower than the return-on-equity on a relative basis.

“French quoted ROE has collapsed, but at least its price-to-book has moved with it. If the market pays up for France to reform and get its ROE back in line with Germany, France offers upside,” the strategists write in a note.

The bank screens for French companies which have seen ROE tumble since peaking in 2007 to be at least 15 percent lower than European peers, and which trade at a price-to-book discount to their European sector.

Alstom, Nexans and Renault feature on UBS’s list for return-on-equity recovery plays.

