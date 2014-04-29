STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-ABB tumbles as profit drops by a fifth

Shares in ABB drop 5.5 percent to the bottom of Swiss blue-chip index after the group says first-quarter profit tumbles almost a fifth on a weak performance and charges at its power systems unit.

“Today’s set of results will likely trigger consensus earnings to be cut again,” writes Helvea analyst Stefan Gaechter in a note.

“Most importantly, it is very disappointing to see that the transformation of Power Systems will take longer and ABB again facing execution charges on larger projects,” he says.

Net profit slides 18 percent to $544 far short of the average analyst expectation for $726 million.

