Credit Suisse sags on reports of U.S. pressure in tax probe
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse sags on reports of U.S. pressure in tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Credit Suisse fall 3.3 percent after Swiss media reported at the weekend U.S. prosecutors were increasing pressure on the bank to plead guilty as part of a resolution of a U.S. probe into tax evasion.

“The worry and uncertainty about further developments at Credit Suisse is the only reason people are selling,” a trader says.

Credit Suisse is one of over a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation in the United States over whether and how they helped wealthy Americans dodge tax.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
