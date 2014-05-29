FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-FICC pain to persist through Q2 - analysts
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-FICC pain to persist through Q2 - analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investment banks’ FICC revenues are set to extend their slump through the second quarter with FX trading hit particularly hard.

** JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein expects FICC revenue to drop 19 percent sequentially as stubbornly low volatility continues to sap activity.

** Abouhossein has cut 2014 EPS forecasts for investment banks by 1-3%.

** Analysts at Credit Suisse meanwhile forecast a 15-20% yr/yr drop in FICC revenue. CS points out that U.S. banks continue to capture market share in a shrinking market.

** Equities remain a relative bright spot. JPM’s says Abouhossein predicts Q2 equities revenues are likely to fall 9 percent from a year ago and drop 8 percent and activity in Europe currently better than the US & Asia.

** A weak second half in 2013 is likely to make yr/yr comparisons easier later this year.

** Lean times on trading desks.

RM: steve.slater.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

