#Switzerland Market Report
June 26, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Danone shares rise on mounting takeover speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in Danone rise 3 percent, second top gainers on the broad STOXX 600 index.

** Danone investor seminar in New York leaves investors with few clues on how the group will create value, while fuelling M&A speculation.

** Following seminar, Natixis analysts raise Danone rating to “buy” from “neutral”, target price to 73 euros from 53 euros.

** Natixis sees increased likelihood Danone could be a takeover target.

** Natixis says either Danone’s financial ratios durably improve or it could face takeover bid.

** Nestle, Pepsico seen as most likely potential buyers.

** Danone has market cap of 35.7 billion euros ($48.6 billion)

Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

