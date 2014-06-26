BUZZ-Danone shares rise on mounting takeover speculation

** Shares in Danone rise 3 percent, second top gainers on the broad STOXX 600 index.

** Danone investor seminar in New York leaves investors with few clues on how the group will create value, while fuelling M&A speculation.

** Following seminar, Natixis analysts raise Danone rating to “buy” from “neutral”, target price to 73 euros from 53 euros.

** Natixis sees increased likelihood Danone could be a takeover target.

** Natixis says either Danone’s financial ratios durably improve or it could face takeover bid.

** Nestle, Pepsico seen as most likely potential buyers.

** Danone has market cap of 35.7 billion euros ($48.6 billion)

