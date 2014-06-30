FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
June 30, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-JPMorgan upgrade puts a bounce in Osram shares' recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in German lighting company Osram rise 2.8 percent to the top of Frankfurt’s midcap index, after JP Morgan upgrades the stock to “neutral” from “underweight” following a big decline in the group’s shares.

** Osram shares are the no.2 traded stock in the MDAX after TUI.

** Shares in Osram hit a near 9-month low last week & are down 14 percent year-to-date, underperforming a 1.5 percent gain in Frankfurt’s MDAX.

** The Siemens spin-off trades at 12.2 times forward earnings - the cheapest vs a basket of StarMine peers. link.reuters.com/nar32w

** UBS, meanwhile, trims its price target on the stock, keeps it a “buy.”

Reuters messaging rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

