FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Lufthansa nears 7-month low after Barclays downgrade
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Lufthansa nears 7-month low after Barclays downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(.)

** German airline Lufthansa shares down 2.6 percent, the biggest loser on the DAX and hitting an almost seven-month low

** Barclays cuts to “Equal Weight” from “Overweight” and reduces its price target on the stock to 16 euros from 21.50 euros.

** Barclays analysts say they are concerned that structural challenges in short haul Europe and Asia may be developing faster than they originally anticipated.

** Lufthansa issued profit warning last month, new CEO Carsten Spohr to provide update on strategy on July 9.

** 3 European airline profit warnings seen in past 3 weeks.

Reuters messaging rm://victoria.bryan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.