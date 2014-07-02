BUZZ-Lufthansa nears 7-month low after Barclays downgrade

(.)

** German airline Lufthansa shares down 2.6 percent, the biggest loser on the DAX and hitting an almost seven-month low

** Barclays cuts to “Equal Weight” from “Overweight” and reduces its price target on the stock to 16 euros from 21.50 euros.

** Barclays analysts say they are concerned that structural challenges in short haul Europe and Asia may be developing faster than they originally anticipated.

** Lufthansa issued profit warning last month, new CEO Carsten Spohr to provide update on strategy on July 9.

** 3 European airline profit warnings seen in past 3 weeks.