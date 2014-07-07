BUZZ-Europe, US banks face $75 bln more in conduct costs - MS

** Top European and U.S. banks face another $75 billion in fines and litigation costs in the next three years to add to $210 billion already paid out or set aside, according to Morgan Stanley.

** Europe’s banks still face about $50 billion of potential conduct costs, or 40 percent of their total potential bill by 2016, whereas U.S. banks are further through the process and have about $25 billion of litigation costs to take, after already providing for penalties of $125 billion, the analysts say.

** Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis says Europe’s wholesale banks also remain under pressure from weak trading income and are losing share to their U.S. rivals.

** FICC revenues expected to slow to 7 percent in the second half of this year from a 19 percent drop in the first half, compared to year ago levels.

** That is likely to leave interest rate and FX revenues this year down about 70 percent from their 2009 peak.

** Stronger revenues from issuance and merger and acquisitions and reasonable equities and credit trading will help some firms, particularly U.S. and more specialized lenders, Morgan Stanley estimates.