BUZZ-VW slides to 1-year low as Goldman cuts to 'sell'

** Volkswagen falls to the lowest in just over a year after Goldman Sachs slaps a “sell” rating on the stock.

** Downgrade adds to recent cuts in earnings estimates from top-ranked analysts at UBS and Macquarie.

** Goldman cites expectations for disappointing net benefits from VW’s MQB modular platform and modest organic volume growth over the next 12 months.

** “We forecast stalling ROIC (return on invested capital) on a significantly higher invested capital base. With VW failing to create value, we think the market will be reluctant to support a re-rating,” Goldman analysts say in a note to clients.

** Volkswagen last week reported a drop in operating profit and replaced the manager who oversaw the introduction of MQB.