FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-VW slides to 1-year low as Goldman cuts to 'sell'
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
August 8, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-VW slides to 1-year low as Goldman cuts to 'sell'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Volkswagen falls to the lowest in just over a year after Goldman Sachs slaps a “sell” rating on the stock.

** Downgrade adds to recent cuts in earnings estimates from top-ranked analysts at UBS and Macquarie.

** Goldman cites expectations for disappointing net benefits from VW’s MQB modular platform and modest organic volume growth over the next 12 months.

** “We forecast stalling ROIC (return on invested capital) on a significantly higher invested capital base. With VW failing to create value, we think the market will be reluctant to support a re-rating,” Goldman analysts say in a note to clients.

** Volkswagen last week reported a drop in operating profit and replaced the manager who oversaw the introduction of MQB.

rm://maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.