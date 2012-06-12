Physical sugar-Buying slows as prices climb

* Iran’s import requirement seen 450,000 T July/Sept

* Likely main origins for Iran would be Brazil, India

* Some dealers see downside price risk in sugar

By David Brough and Jonathan Saul

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Physical sugar trade has slowed as prices have risen above the psychologically important 20 cents a lb level and as the window of opportunity for shipments in time for Ramadan closes, dealers said on Tuesday.

Investors covered short positions this week and drove ICE raw sugar futures to a three-week high of 20.62 cents a lb, bolstered by improved sentiment in financial markets after the Spanish bank bailout plan.

“Activity has slowed given the higher prices,” a European physical sugar trader said.

Dealers focused on prospects for procurement of raw sugar by Iran’s Government Trading Corporation (GTC), with one senior European trader estimating Iran’s requirement at around 450,000 tonnes in the July/September period.

Another senior European trader said the GTC may tender soon, but there was no immediate confirmation of new business.

A trade source said: “The GTC is certainly looking to buy and will do it slowly and discreetly. The key issue will be securing payments given the wider trade finance issues that Iran faces. But that is not likely to be a problem for the GTC.”

The Islamic Republic has faced hurdles in buying food staples including sugar due to payment freezes caused by Western sanctions intended to dissuade Tehran from pursuing its nuclear programme. Trade sources say Iran is increasingly getting round the measures.

One trade source said that at the official rate of exchange, believed to be available to the GTC but not to private traders, Iranian buyers would make a substantial margin importing world market sugar.

Iran’s state-run GTC appears better placed to import sugar than private buyers.

“It looks like the sums don’t work for the private sector - unless they can access foreign exchange at the official rate, which is roughly half the unofficial rate,” the trade source said.

The likely main origins of raw sugar for Iran would be Brazil and India, dealers said.

Iran has bought 21,000 tonnes of Indian bulk raw sugar and 7,800 tonnes of Indian whites in containers, with shipment expected to take place this month, European traders said last week.

Meanwhile, the window was closing for shipment of raw sugar to Middle Eastern destinations in time for Ramadan, which will run from July 20 to Aug. 18, traders said. There is high demand for sugar during the period.

“It’s getting to a late stage. Anyone who has not bought yet, will have to buy spot,” one trade source said.

Several dealers said they saw downside price risk in sugar due to prospects for a substantial global surplus of the sweetener in 2012/13.

“To add to the less optimistic side (bearish view) was the absence of any fresh news of offtake and no known weekend tenders,” a European broker said.

Dealers said prospects for drier weather in centre-south Brazil this week after recent rains, augured for an easing of loading delays at Brazilian sugar ports. (Editing by Anthony Barker)