Physical Sugar-Traders track cargoes after huge delivery

By David Brough

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Traders are closely tracking cargo shipments, after a huge delivery against expiry of the ICE May raw sugar futures contract, to gauge the strength of demand by how quickly the sweetener finds buyers.

Many traders were surprised by the size of Tuesday’s delivery at a time of global oversupply.

Just before the expiry, ICE front-month futures touched 17.13 cents a lb on Monday, their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, pressured by a record cane harvest in top exporter Brazil and bigger-than-expected output in Thailand and India.

ICE front month raw sugar futures traded near the low, at 17.31 cents a lb, down 0.02 cent or 0.1 percent, on Thursday.

Raw sugar delivered against the U.S. May futures contract, which expired on Tuesday, totalled 1.43 million tonnes, making it the largest ownership transfer through an exchange in at least 24 years.

Traders said they thought it was the largest delivery on record.

Three brokerages received sugar on behalf of agribusinesses Cargill, Wilmar International and Bunge .

The delivered sugar was mainly from Brazil, as well as from Costa Rica.

The immediate focus of the trade would be tracking vessel nominations, or shipment of cargoes, in order to get an indication of the strength of demand for the delivered sugar.

One trader said he expected a slack pace of nominations due to the vast tonnage that will need to find buyers and the substantial global surplus seen this year.

“The question is the volume that is nominated,” said one senior physical sugar trader.

“If the whole lot were nominated in just a few weeks, that would be very impressive. But my impression is, that won’t happen.”

Traders anticipated that the final destinations for the delivered sugar would be widely spread around the world, and were likely to include some of the world’s biggest refineries and major raw sugar markets in the Far East.

“Whilst the receivers are known to have substantial physical order books, especially in the Far East region, the sheer size of the delivery is leading to doubts that there is a home for all the sugars,” said Nick Penney of broker Sucden Financial.

“In the background is the good crushing weather in the centre-south of Brazil and the possibility that there will be a surge in supply for the second quarter of 2013.”

SHIPMENT DELAYS

Traders and brokers spoke of delays in sugar shipments to Iran due to problems over payment.

“Iranian imports are currently being stymied for a lack of financing,” a European broker said.

Food shipments are not targeted under Western sanctions aimed at Iran’s disputed nuclear programme, but financial prohibitions have frozen Iranian firms out of much of the global banking system, making payments difficult.

Traders and brokers also talked of a lineup of vessels carrying white sugar waiting at Iraq’s main cargo port of Umm Qasr for customs clearance to unload, held up by red tape.

Iraq reissued a tender on Tuesday to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of white sugar from all origins except India and Thailand, the trade ministry said. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Anthony Barker)