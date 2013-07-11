FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone stock 'fear' gauge falls to 1-mth low
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 11, 2013 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

Euro zone stock 'fear' gauge falls to 1-mth low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - A gauge of market expectations of future swings in euro zone share prices fell to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s chairman pledged continued monetary accommodation to support the economy.

The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, or VSTOXX, which measures option prices on euro zone blue chips and is regarded as a market ‘fear’ gauge, was down 4.9 percent to 19.4 points, a level not seen since June 10.

The VSTOXX has fallen 27 percent from a 9-month peak hit in late June, when concerns about a tightening of the U.S. equity-friendly monetary stimulus and stress in the Chinese banking system led investors to position for an increase in market volatility. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.