Facebook falls below $38 issue price in premarket
May 21, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Facebook falls below $38 issue price in premarket

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc shares fell below their $38 issue price in premarket trading o n Monday as support from underwriters of the initial public offering dissipated after its debut on Fr iday.

The social networking company’s debut was marred by a shaky opening on the Nasdaq which will be reviewed by the SEC and a falling share price which forced lead underwriter Morgan Stanley to defend the $38 price level by purchasing shares on the open market.

Shares were down 2.4 percent to $37.30 in premarket.

