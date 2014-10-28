UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Oct 28

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with December futures up 0.6 percent at 0725 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent to 6,377.46 points on Monday, after managing a slight rebound last week from 15-month lows touched earlier in October.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered said operating profit for the third quarter fell 16 percent, hurt by rising costs from the restructuring of its South Korean business and a doubling of impaired loans.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds said on Tuesday it would set aside a further 900 million pounds ($1.45 billion) to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total bill so far to over 11 billion pounds.

* BG GROUP - Britain’s third-biggest energy company reported a worse-than-expected 26 percent fall in third-quarter operating profit on the back of a continued decline of production in Egypt and a steep drop in oil prices.

* BP - The oil major said on Tuesday it will raise dividends for the third quarter by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 10 cents per ordinary share while trimming organic capital expenditure for the full year.

BP is expected to finish all legal procedures to become a stakeholder before the end of the year in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP) which promises to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian gas, an official at Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Monday.

* SMITH & NEPHEW - The healthcare group’s surgical devices operation is still seen as a target for U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp , the Daily Express said in its market report on Tuesday. Stryker said in May it had no intention of making a bid for Smith & Nephew Plc, whose shares had spiked higher after a report that Stryker was planning a bid.

