UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 11

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.03 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 8.03 points, or 0.1 percent, hit by falls in heavily weighted mining and energy stocks. * SKY, BT - Pay-TV group Sky has agreed to pay 4.2 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) to show 126 live English Premier League matches a season from 2016 to 2019, pressured by fierce rival BT to smash analysts' forecasts and secure the best games. * TESCO - British retailer Tesco's banking arm plans to grow its share of the personal current account market significantly, bank Chief Executive Benny Higgins said. * TELECITY - British data centre provider Telecity is being circled by private equity funds, sources familiar with the matter said, amid an increase in takeover interest in the FTSE 250 company since the departure of its chief executive in October. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: WS Atkins PLC Q3 2014 WS Atkins PLC Interim Management Statement Release HomeServe PLC Homeserve PLC Interim Management Statement Release Tullow Oil PLC Full Year 2014 Tullow Oil PLC Earnings Release Qinetiq Group PLC Qinetiq Group PLC Q3 Interim Management Statement Release Dunelm Group PLC Half Year 2015 Dunelm Group PLC Earnings Release New Europe Property Full Year 2014 New Europe Investments PLC Property Investments PLC Earnings Release Markit Ltd Q4 2014 Markit Ltd Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Group Full Year 2014 Reckitt PLC Benckiser Group PLC Earnings Release Electrocomponents PLC Electrocomponents PLC Interim Management Statement Release covering the period up to the end of January 2015 Telecity Group PLC Full Year 2014 Telecity Group PLC Earnings Release Redrow PLC Half Year 2015 Redrow PLC Earnings Release ARM Holdings PLC Full Year 2014 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group PLC Q1 2014/2015 Thomas Cook Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)