UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 11

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 2 points higher, or up 0.03 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 8.03 points, or 0.1 percent, hit by falls in heavily weighted mining and energy stocks.

* SKY, BT - Pay-TV group Sky has agreed to pay 4.2 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) to show 126 live English Premier League matches a season from 2016 to 2019, pressured by fierce rival BT to smash analysts’ forecasts and secure the best games.

* TULLOW OIL - Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has reported a $ 2billion pre-tax loss, its first in 15 years, and has scrapped a dividend payment as it deals with the consequences of fallen oil prices.

* RECKITT BECNKISER - The British consumer goods maker said 2015 would be similar to last year, when sales were hurt by a slowdown in emerging markets.

* ARM - British chip designer ARM Holdings posted a 25 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, ahead of expectations, helped by a strong year end in companies licensing its technology and growing royalty revenues from customers such as Apple.

* GLENCORE - Miner and commodities trader Glencore plans to divest its stake in platinum producer Lonmin and to cut capital expenditure this year in response to market volatility, it said on Wednesday as it reported increased copper and coal output.

* THOMAS COOK - British holiday company Thomas Cook Group reported a narrower first-quarter seasonal loss and said it was on track to grow this year despite facing tough trading conditions in mainland Europe.

* TELECITY - British data centre provider Telecity Group said on Wednesday it had reached a non-binding, all-share merger agreement with New York-listed Interxion.

* TESCO - British retailer Tesco’s banking arm plans to grow its share of the personal current account market significantly, bank Chief Executive Benny Higgins said.

