UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 16

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,873.52 points in the previous session after climbing to an intra-day high of 6,887.57, the highest since September last year.

* On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.

* Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a radio interview that he was not very optimistic that Greece and its euro zone peers would reach a debt agreement in talks on Monday.

* HSBC - The bank apologised to customers and investors on Sunday for past practices at its Swiss private bank after allegations that it helped hundreds of clients to dodge taxes.

* TESCO - Britain’s biggest supermarket could cut up to 10,000 jobs as part of its attempts to halt a slide in profits, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported. A spokesman for Tesco declined to comment.

* BARCLAYS - A New York judge on Friday rejected Barclays Plc’s effort to dismiss state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s lawsuit accusing it of defrauding clients about high-speed trading in its private “dark pool” trading platform.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner said it had suspended operations at its Dawson coal mine in Australia after a worker was killed and another was injured at the site on Monday morning.

* ASTRAZENECA - A U.S. federal judge ruled late on Friday that AstraZeneca’s patent on its Pulmicort Repsules treatment for asthma was invalid, opening up the market to a second, cheaper generic version.

* MORRISONS - British grocer Morrisons said on Monday it had cut prices on items like milk, cheese and cornflakes in the latest salvo in a supermarket price war.

* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - The company said it has agreed to purchase leasehold interest in a 1.9 acre site at Moorfields for 16.5 million pounds ($25.46 million).

* BALFOUR BEATTY - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has sold 80 percent of its interest in its offshore transmission project for 40 million pounds ($62 million) as part of plans to overhaul its business.

* Britain’s competition regulator will warn energy companies this week that they are giving longstanding customers a raw deal and should ensure that they are treated the same way as those who switch suppliers, The Times reported.

* WILLIAM HILL, 888 HOLDINGS - Online gambling company 888 Holdings said discussions concerning a takeover by Britain’s biggest bookmaker William Hill had ended after talks broke down over price with a key stakeholder.

* Oil prices steadied as Japan’s economy emerged from recession and as strong demand for refined products translated into healthy orders for crude.

* London copper held steady near a three-week top, underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar, as volumes dwindled ahead of Chinese New Year and with a holiday in the United States.

($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by Atul Prakash)