UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 17
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 20 to 26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,857.05 points on Monday.

* GREECE: Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country’s debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package as “unacceptable”.

* BRIT PLC : Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, a Canadian property and casualty insurer, said it would buy Brit Plc, a specialty insurer and reinsurer, for about $1.88 billion to gain a significant presence in the Lloyd’s of London market.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 327,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, has rescheduled a planned overhaul on a hydrocracking unit from March to September because of a strike by workers at the refinery, said four sources familiar with Deer Park’s plans.

* COPPER: London copper slipped on Tuesday under some pressure from a slightly stronger dollar, with traders winding down positions on the last full trading day before the Lunar New Year.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
