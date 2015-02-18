FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 18
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,898.13 points on
Tuesday, its highest since early September. 
    
    * TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has named John Allan as its
new chairman, succeeding Richard Broadbent who said in October he would step
down in the wake of the supermarket's 263 million pounds ($403 million) profit
overstatement. 
    
    * DE LA RUE - The banknote printer rose 5 percent on Tuesday, with
the Daily Mail attributing the move to rumours that the firm could be subject to
a 750 pence bid from Oberthur or a private equity group.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Galliford Try PLC                             Half Year 2015 Earnings 
 Coca-Cola Hellenic                            Full Year 2015 Results
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.