UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Feb 18

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,898.13 points on Tuesday, its highest since early September. * TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has named John Allan as its new chairman, succeeding Richard Broadbent who said in October he would step down in the wake of the supermarket's 263 million pounds ($403 million) profit overstatement. * DE LA RUE - The banknote printer rose 5 percent on Tuesday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to rumours that the firm could be subject to a 750 pence bid from Oberthur or a private equity group. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Galliford Try PLC Half Year 2015 Earnings Coca-Cola Hellenic Full Year 2015 Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines