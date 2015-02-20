FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb 20
February 20, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 3 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 6,888.90 points
on Thursday, having risen to a 15-year high of 6,921.32 points on Wednesday,
hindered by a slump in Centrica. 
    
    * BP - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected BP Plc's attempt to reduce
the maximum civil fine it could face for its role in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, leaving it potentially liable to pay $13.7 billion under the federal
Clean Water Act. 
    
    * HSBC -  Swiss lawmakers plan to question the country's financial
watchdog about HSBC's Swiss bank to determine whether parliament needs to take a
more active role in investigation of a trove of details on alleged tax evasion
by some of the bank's wealthy clients. 
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday
it will not oppose a three part deal between Novartis and
GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets, following
approval from EU regulators. 
    
    * BT - The European Commission has criticised British regulator
Ofcom's plan to monitor the price the country's dominant telecoms operator BT
Group Plc charges rivals to access its superfast fibre network. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Union negotiators on Thursday rejected the
latest contract offer from oil companies, lead by Shell, and said the largest
U.S. refinery strike since 1980 may spread to more plants beyond the 11 where
walkouts are underway. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said it had ceased ship loading at
Australia's Hay Point coal terminal due to a cyclone crossing the Queensland
state coastline. 


    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Essentra PLC                            Full Year 2014 Essentra PLC
                                         Earnings Release
 Standard Life PLC                       Full Year 2014 Standard
                                         Life PLC Earnings Release
 Bank of Georgia Holdings                Q4 2014 Bank of Georgia
 PLC                                     Holdings PLC Earnings
                                         Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)

