UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Feb 26

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 14.25 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,935.38 points after setting a new record high of 6,958.89 points on Tuesday. * HSBC - The UK tax authority said prosecuting and regulatory agencies would meet next week to discuss leaks of account information from clients who used a Swiss subsidiary of HSBC bank to evade tax. * RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is set to confirm the appointment of Howard Davies as its new chairman on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. * ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the use of Actavis Plc's antibiotic, Avycaz, which is being co-developed with AstraZeneca, to battle drug-resistant bacteria known as superbugs. * DEFENCE FIRMS - Companies which do not face an open competition for British defence contracts will be subject to greater scrutiny over costs under new plans to boost efficiency, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon will say on Thursday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The largest U.S. refinery strike since 1980 continued through its 25th day on Wednesday with no movement toward renewed talks to end a walkout by 6,550 union workers at 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of domestic capacity. * SKY - Sky Sports has agreed to a four-year deal to broadcast live Major League Soccer, the British broadcaster and North American league said on Wednesday. * British consumers have turned more upbeat as faster pay growth and very low inflation make them more confident about their finances, a poll showed on Thursday, little more than two months before a national election. * EX-DIVIDENDS - Diageo and easyJet trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 2.57 points off the FTSE 100 index. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jupiter Fund Management PLC Full Year 2014 Jupiter Fund Management PLC Earnings Release Reed Elsevier PLC Full Year 2014 Reed Elsevier PLC Earnings Release Premier Oil PLC Full Year 2014 Premier Oil PLC Earnings Release Ladbrokes PLC Full Year 2014 Ladbrokes PLC Earnings Release British American Tobacco Full Year 2014 British PLC American Tobacco PLC Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group PLC Full Year 2014 RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings Release Spirent Communications plc Preliminary FY 2014 Spirent Communications plc Earnings Release Colt Group SA Full Year 2014 Colt Group SA Earnings Release Bodycote PLC Full Year 2014 Bodycote PLC Earnings Release STV Group PLC Full Year 2014 STV Group PLC Earnings Release Howden Joinery Group PLC Full Year 2014 Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Release Interserve PLC Full Year 2014 Interserve PLC Earnings Release Synthomer PLC Full Year 2014 Synthomer PLC Earnings Release RPS Group PLC Full Year 2014 RPS Group PLC Earnings Release Capita PLC Full Year 2014 Capita PLC Earnings Release Photo-Me International PLC Photo-Me International PLC Trading Statement Release Domino's Pizza Group PLC Full Year 2014 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Release Redde PLC Half Year 2015 Redde PLC Earnings Release Xchanging PLC Full Year 2014 Xchanging PLC Earnings Release Capital & Counties Full Year 2014 Capital & Properties PLC Counties Properties PLC Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments PLC Full Year 2014 Merlin Entertainments PLC Earnings Release Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Full Year 2014 Kennedy Estate PLC Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC Earnings Release Royal Bank of Scotland Full Year 2014 Royal Bank Group PLC of Scotland Group PLC Earnings Release National Express Group PLC Full Year 2014 National Express Group PLC Earnings Release Derwent London PLC Full Year 2014 Derwent London PLC Earnings Release Countrywide PLC Full Year 2014 Countrywide PLC Earnings Release KAZ Minerals PLC Full Year 2014 KAZ Minerals PLC Earnings Release Robert Walters Plc Full Year 2014 Robert Walters Plc Earnings Release Guinness Peat Group PLC Preliminary 2014 Guinness Peat Group PLC Earnings Release Pantheon International Half Year 2015 Pantheon Participations PLC International Participations PLC Earnings Release