#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Feb 26

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 12 to 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 14.25 points, or 0.2 percent at
6,935.38 points after setting a new record high of 6,958.89 points on Tuesday.
 
    
    * HSBC - The UK tax authority said prosecuting and regulatory
agencies would meet next week to discuss leaks of account information from
clients who used a Swiss subsidiary of HSBC bank to evade tax. 
    
    * RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is set to confirm the
appointment of Howard Davies as its new chairman on Thursday, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday
approved the use of Actavis Plc's antibiotic, Avycaz, which is being
co-developed with AstraZeneca, to battle drug-resistant bacteria known as
superbugs. 
    
    * DEFENCE FIRMS - Companies which do not face an open competition for
British defence contracts will be subject to greater scrutiny over costs under
new plans to boost efficiency, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon will say on
Thursday. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The largest U.S. refinery strike since 1980
continued through its 25th day on Wednesday with no movement toward renewed
talks to end a walkout by 6,550 union workers at 15 plants, including 12
refineries accounting for one-fifth of domestic capacity. 
    
    * SKY - Sky Sports has agreed to a four-year deal to broadcast live
Major League Soccer, the British broadcaster and North American league said on
Wednesday. 
    
    * British consumers have turned more upbeat as faster pay growth and very
low inflation make them more confident about their finances, a poll showed on
Thursday, little more than two months before a national election.
 
    
    * EX-DIVIDENDS - Diageo and easyJet trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 2.57 points
off the FTSE 100 index. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 Jupiter Fund Management PLC                     Full Year 2014 Jupiter Fund
                                                 Management PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Reed Elsevier PLC                               Full Year 2014 Reed
                                                 Elsevier PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Premier Oil PLC                                 Full Year 2014 Premier Oil
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Ladbrokes PLC                                   Full Year 2014 Ladbrokes
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco                        Full Year 2014 British
 PLC                                             American Tobacco PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group PLC                         Full Year 2014 RSA
                                                 Insurance Group PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 Spirent Communications plc                      Preliminary FY 2014 Spirent
                                                 Communications plc Earnings
                                                 Release
 Colt Group SA                                   Full Year 2014 Colt Group
                                                 SA Earnings Release
 Bodycote PLC                                    Full Year 2014 Bodycote PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 STV Group PLC                                   Full Year 2014 STV Group
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Howden Joinery Group PLC                        Full Year 2014 Howden
                                                 Joinery Group PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Interserve PLC                                  Full Year 2014 Interserve
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Synthomer PLC                                   Full Year 2014 Synthomer
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 RPS Group PLC                                   Full Year 2014 RPS Group
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Capita PLC                                      Full Year 2014 Capita PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International PLC                      Photo-Me International PLC
                                                 Trading Statement Release
 Domino's Pizza Group PLC                        Full Year 2014 Domino's
                                                 Pizza Group PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Redde PLC                                       Half Year 2015 Redde PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 Xchanging PLC                                   Full Year 2014 Xchanging
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Capital & Counties                              Full Year 2014 Capital &
 Properties PLC                                  Counties Properties PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 Merlin Entertainments PLC                       Full Year 2014 Merlin
                                                 Entertainments PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real                      Full Year 2014 Kennedy
 Estate PLC                                      Wilson Europe Real Estate
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Royal Bank of Scotland                          Full Year 2014 Royal Bank
 Group PLC                                       of Scotland Group PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 National Express Group PLC                      Full Year 2014 National
                                                 Express Group PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Derwent London PLC                              Full Year 2014 Derwent
                                                 London PLC Earnings Release
 Countrywide PLC                                 Full Year 2014 Countrywide
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 KAZ Minerals PLC                                Full Year 2014 KAZ Minerals
                                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Robert Walters Plc                              Full Year 2014 Robert
                                                 Walters Plc Earnings
                                                 Release
 Guinness Peat Group PLC                         Preliminary 2014 Guinness
                                                 Peat Group PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 Pantheon International                          Half Year 2015 Pantheon
 Participations PLC                              International
                                                 Participations PLC Earnings
                                                 Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
