UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,919.24 points in the previous session.

* Brent crude was flat, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack of a deal in talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.

* London copper was little changed as markets digested China’s latest outline for economic reform and looked ahead to a central bank meeting in Europe and key U.S. jobs data.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Full Year 2014 Aviva PLC Earnings Release

Full Year 2014 Schroders PLC Earnings Release

Full Year 2014 Admiral Group PLC Earnings Release

February 2015 easyJet PLC Traffic Figures

Full Year 2014 Hunting PLC Earnings Release

Full Year 2014 Friends Life Group Ltd Earnings Release

Full Year 2014 Cobham PLC Earnings Release

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
