UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12
March 12, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 11 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.28 percent higher at 6,721.51 points in the previous session.

* Several FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.24 points off the index.

* The companies trading ex-dividend are: BHP Billiton, Direct Line Insurance Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hammerson

, Land Securities Group, Randgold Resources, Shire and Standard Chartered.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Full Year 2014 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014/15 Home Retail Group Trading Statement Release

- Full Year 2014 Cineworld Group Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 Serco Group Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 Computacenter Earnings Release

- Full Year 2014 SOCO International Earnings Release

- Q2 2015 ASOS Trading Statement Release

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

