UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

* The UK blue chip index closed 77.95 points higher on Thursday at 7,015.36 points.
The natural-resources group reported production figures for the fourth quarter and said despite volatile commodity markets that it remained confident in its diversified business model.
Gas deliveries into Britain’s North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were restarted on Friday morning after an unplanned outage ended, its operator Centrica said.
With less than a month to go before Britain’s May 7 election, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives had a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a ComRes poll. However, four opinion polls showed Britain’s opposition Labour Party has taken the lead, with one survey showing a Labour lead of six points.
Investors should hold on to banks and cyclical stocks and use any panic selling around the May 7 UK election to buy up more shares, said one of Britain’s best-known fund managers.
The drugmaker said the U.S. FDA is to grant priority review to lifitegrast NDA, with a decision expected on Oct. 25.
The British recruiting firm Hays said it expected to see an improvement in its second-half operating profit after reporting an underlying 8 percent rise in third quarter net fees on strong demand in Europe, the UK and Asia.
The company says it discovers gas at Norwegian field.
Weekly department store sales up 20.9 percent.
British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc MJW.L said it will buy Naked Wines International Ltd for 70 million pounds ($102.89 million) and that it has appointed Rowan Gormley as chief executive.
The retailer appoints Terry Duddy as a non-executive director.
The company says full-year performance will be in line with expectations.
The company says it sells the Brake Bros Ltd Harlow distribution facility.
