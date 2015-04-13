UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract slipped 0.3 percent on Monday, and the cash market was also expected to ease back off record highs with weak China data set to weigh on mining stocks. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended up 1.1 percent at 7,089.77 points on Friday, its highest ever closing level. It had earlier set an intraday record high of 7,095.36 points on Friday as well.

* UK ELECTION: Britain’s opposition Labour party have taken a 3 percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives according to a YouGov opinion poll ahead of the May 7 general election.

* CHINA DATA: Data showed China’s export sales contracted 15 percent in March while import shipments fell at their sharpest rate since the 2009 global financial crisis, a shock outcome that deepens concern about sputtering Chinese economic growth.

* OIL: Oil prices inched up on Monday following a strong session on Friday.

* COPPER: London copper was flat on Monday after surprisingly weak China trade data was offset by a jump in March copper imports, which were plumped up by bookings made a month earlier when imports were cheaper.

* EASYJET : British low-cost airline easyJet named Andrew Findlay as its new chief financial officer, poaching him from bicycle retailer Halfords .

* ICAP /HISCOX : ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said it had appointed British insurance veteran Stuart Bridges as it group finance director.

* FALKLAND OIL & GAS : Falkland Oil and Gas (FOGL) said on Monday it had decided together with its joint venture partners Noble Energy and Edison International to shelve plans to drill a second oil well in the south and east Falkland basin.

* WINCANTON : British logistics company Wincanton Plc said on Monday Eric Born, its chief executive of six years, intended to step down to take on another job.

* TRAVELODGE: The owners of UK budget hotel chain Travelodge are preparing to appoint advisers to consider strategic options, including a sale that may value the company at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), The Times reported on Sunday.

* CRYSTAL AMBER/PINEWOOD: The Crystal Amber fund is eyeing a new stake in Pinewood Studios, the Financial Times reported.

* CO-OP: Co-Op Group members have revolted over the company’s boardroom elections, The Guardian reported.

