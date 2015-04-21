FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,052.13 points on Monday, partly recovering after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday. It finished about 1 percent below its record high touched late last week.

* RIO TINTO - The miner missed first quarter analyst forecasts for iron ore shipments due to bad weather and transport delays, but maintained its full year production target in a bearish sign for prices already at 10-year lows.

* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays, to reach a joint “mega settlement” to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia’s Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender’s Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.

* Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak reached last week as expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the Middle East.

* London copper inched higher but was below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China’s bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property sector.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

- Half Year 2015 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Release

- Q3 2014/2015 SKY PLC Earnings Release

- Q1 2015 ARM Holdings plc Earnings Release

- Q1 2015 Informa PLC Trading Statement Release

- Victrex PLC Capital Markets Day

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.