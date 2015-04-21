UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 21

(Adds company news)

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,052.13 points on Monday, partly recovering after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday. It finished about 1 percent below its record high touched late last week.

ARM HOLDINGS - The British chip designer whose technology powers Apple’s iPhones said it made an encouraging start to the year, with pretax profit up 24 percent, both just ahead of expectations.

* SKY - Solid demand for pay-TV in Britain and an improving picture in Germany and Italy helped Sky to post an as expected 20 percent jump in nine-month profit.

* TATE & LYLE - The company said it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients business and restructure its struggling Splenda sucralose business, in a bid to focus on and strengthen its specialty food ingredients business.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company met forecasts with a 2 percent fall in first-half profit as sales growth at its Primark discount fashion chain was offset by continued weakness in its sugar operation.

* RIO TINTO - The miner missed first quarter analyst forecasts for iron ore shipments due to bad weather and transport delays, but maintained its full year production target in a bearish sign for prices already at 10-year lows.

* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Department of Justice wants five banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays, to reach a joint “mega settlement” to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the case.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia’s Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender’s Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.

* British car insurance premiums fell by 1 percent in the first quarter due to discounts on offer early in the year, roadside recovery service the AA said on Tuesday, following two quarters of price rises.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has told mining companies it intends to reopen negotiations with them over a revision of the mining code sent to parliament last month, Randgold Resources’ CEO said on Monday.

* Oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday but remained near a 2015 peak reached last week as expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and near-record-high Saudi Arabian output were balanced by rising tension in the Middle East.

* London copper inched higher but was below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China’s bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property sector.

