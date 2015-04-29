UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday April 29

(Adds futures, company news) LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent by 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 closed 73.45 points lower, or 1 percent, at 7,030.53 points on Tuesday, retreating from a record high of 7,122.74 hit in the previous session, hindered by disappointing corporate updates and weak U.S. data. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The world's No. 2 cigarette maker reported lower revenue for the first-quarter, as more people cut back on smoking. * BARCLAYS - Barclays BARC.L set aside another 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) on Wednesday to cover fines and settlements for alleged foreign exchange manipulation and other past conduct issues, dragging profits down by a quarter. * STANDARD LIFE - Insurer and asset manager Standard Life SL.L said on Wednesday that first-quarter assets under administration rose 5 percent to 311.9 billion pounds ($478.86 billion), driven by strong markets and net inflows. * ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean miner Antofagasta cut its annual copper production forecast on Wednesday as it posted a fall in first-quarter copper output hit by protests at one of its mines and heavy rains in the Atacama desert. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - An environmental group and a law clinic petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Royal Dutch Shell has adequately disclosed to investors the risks of oil exploration in the harsh Arctic waters, the groups said on Tuesday. * WEIR GROUP - Weir Plc said orders from its oil and gas business fell 23 percent in the first quarter and it expects the decline to continue into the second quarter. * UK ELECTION - British consumer confidence fell this month for the first time since December, according to a survey that will disappoint Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of next week's national election. British Prime Minister Cameron will on Wednesday pledge not to increase taxes if his Conservative Party wins the May 7 general elections. * TELECOMS - Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. * PROPERTY - British house prices rose at the fastest monthly pace since June last year, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday in another sign that the housing market might be starting to regain momentum. * N BROWN GROUP - British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group posted a 21.2 percent drop in full-year profit and reiterated its 2015 guidance. * NATIONAL EXPRESS - British transport company National Express is considering challenging a decision by a Bavarian procurement chamber denying it permission to operate the Nuremberg S-Bahn services despite being named preferred bidder. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Alent PLC Q1 2015 Alent PLC Trading Update Release Barclays PLC Q1 2015 Barclays PLC Interim Management Statement Release British American Q1 2015 British American Tobacco Tobacco PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release Stagecoach Group Stagecoach Group PLC Pre-Close PLC Trading Statement Release Next PLC Q1 2015 Next PLC Trading Statement Release Weir Group PLC Q1 2015 Weir Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Development Full Year 2014 Development Securities PLC Securities PLC Earnings Release Petropavlovsk PLC Full Year 2014 Petropavlovsk PLC Earnings Release Standard Life PLC Q1 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA and Flows Update Release Hellermanntyton Q1 2015 Hellermanntyton Group PLC Group PLC Trading Statement Release London Stock Q1 2015 London Stock Exchange Group Exchange Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release Home Retail Group Full Year 2014/2015 Home Retail PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Spirit Pub Company Half Year 2015 Spirit Pub Company PLC PLC Earnings Release TSB Banking Group Q1 2015 TSB Banking Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)