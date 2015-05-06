UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday May 6

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 28 to 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gave up initial gains to finish 0.8 percent weaker at 6,927.58 points on Tuesday, dragged down by a fall in HSBC . * UK ELECTION - Campaigning in Britain's most unpredictable election in a generation enters its final day on Wednesday with the two main parties level in most polls, including a new YouGov poll overnight, and neither on track to command a majority in the parliament of the world's fifth largest economy. * RETAIL - A sharp decline in British shop prices eased slightly last month, according to survey that suggests Britons' spending power is continuing to improve, a day before a closely fought national election. * ECONOMICS - A leading think tank cut its forecast for Britain's economic growth in 2015 on Wednesday, a day before a closely fought national election, but said strong consumer spending should keep the recovery on track. * SKY - In a clash of corporate titans over naming rights in a fast-changing industry, Microsoft and its Skype phone service came out on the losing side of an EU court battle on Tuesday with Rupert Murdoch's television business Sky . * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said it had suspended operations at its Metalloys South demolition plant in South Africa following the death of a worker at the site. * ANGLO AMERICAN - An order by Chile's SMA environmental regulator to shut a waste dump at Anglo American PLC's Los Bronces copper mine will not impact production or operations there, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Imperial Tobacco Group Half Year 2015 Imperial Tobacco Group PLC PLC Earnings Release National Express Group Q1 2015 National Express Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release J D Wetherspoon PLC Q3 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim Management Statement Release Carillion PLC Q1 2015 Carillion PLC Interim Management Statement Release Summit Therapeutics PLC Full Year 2014 Summit Therapeutics PLC Earnings Release Intu Properties PLC Intu Properties PLC Trading Statement for the period from 1 January 2015 to 6 May 2015 Legal & General Group PLC Q1 2015 Legal & General Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release The Sage Group PLC Half Year 2015 The Sage Group PLC Earnings Release GKN PLC GKN PLC Trading Statement Release J Sainsbury PLC Full Year 2014/15 J Sainsbury PLC Earnings Release DS Smith PLC DS Smith PLC Trading Statement Release Inmarsat PLC Q1 2015 Inmarsat PLC Earnings Release Direct Line Insurance Q1 2015 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Prudential PLC Q1 2015 Prudential PLC Interim Management Statement Release GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q1 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)