UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday May 6

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 28 to 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, although futures were down 0.2 percent at 0628 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gave up initial gains to finish 0.8 percent weaker at 6,927.58 points on Tuesday, dragged down by a fall in HSBC .

* UK ELECTION - Campaigning in Britain’s most unpredictable election in a generation enters its final day on Wednesday with the two main parties level in most polls, including a new YouGov poll overnight, and neither on track to command a majority in the parliament of the world’s fifth largest economy.

* RETAIL - A sharp decline in British shop prices eased slightly last month, according to survey that suggests Britons’ spending power is continuing to improve, a day before a closely fought national election.

* ECONOMICS - A leading think tank cut its forecast for Britain’s economic growth in 2015 on Wednesday, a day before a closely fought national election, but said strong consumer spending should keep the recovery on track.

* J SAINSBURY - British supermarket Sainsbury’s on Wednesday posted its first annual underlying profit fall since 2005, hurt by an industry price war that shows no sign of abating.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain’s Imperial Tobacco Group reported a 5 percent decline in underlying tobacco sales volume in the first half of its fiscal year and stood by its outlook for the remainder.

* LEGAL & GENERAL - Insurer Legal & General posted an 8 percent rise in net cash generation in its first quarter to March 31, but inflows to its asset management arm dropped, compared with a year earlier.

* SAGE - British software company Sage SGE.L said it was on track to meet its targets after strong growth in subscriptions helped organic revenue rise 6.2 percent in the six months to end-March.

* GKN - The British engineering company said it expected to grow in 2015, repeating guidance given in February, as it reported a 1 percent rise in organic sales for the first three months of the year.

* SKY - In a clash of corporate titans over naming rights in a fast-changing industry, Microsoft and its Skype phone service came out on the losing side of an EU court battle on Tuesday with Rupert Murdoch’s television business Sky .

* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said it had suspended operations at its Metalloys South demolition plant in South Africa following the death of a worker at the site.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - An order by Chile’s SMA environmental regulator to shut a waste dump at Anglo American PLC’s Los Bronces copper mine will not impact production or operations there, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

* POUNDLAND - British discount retailer Poundland said on Wednesday it was happy to proceed with a Phase II regulatory review of its planned acquisition of the 99p Stores business.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)