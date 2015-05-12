UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 12

(Adds futures, company news)

EDINBURGH, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent by 0626 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,029.85 points, after surging 2.3 percent on Friday following a surprise majority for the Conservative party at a general election. The index stayed within touching distance of a record high of 7,122.74 points set last month.

* EASYJET - British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said it was positioned to continue to grow in this financial year, after swinging to a profit in its seasonally weaker first-half.

* LLOYDS - Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1 percentage point to below 20 percent, days after a surprise election triumph for the Conservative party sent the bank’s shares soaring to multi-year highs.

Lloyds Banking Group’s shareholders should reject the British bank’s remuneration policy as pay for Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is “highly excessive”, a shareholder advisory group said on Monday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American may increase capacity at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil by nearly 10 percent, a move that could cut unit costs at the troubled $13 billion project, the company’s Brazil chief executive said on Monday.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell’s quest to return to oil drilling in the U.S. Arctic for the first time since 2012 took a big step forward on Monday when the Obama administration approved the company’s exploration plan.

* BARCLAYS - The Chief Executive Officer Valerie Keating of Barclays Plc’s credit card arm, Barclaycard, is stepping down to seek a new professional challenge, the bank said on Tuesday.

JUST RETIREMENT - Just Retirement said total sales fell 22 percent for the first nine months of its fiscal year, as UK pension reforms hit demand for annuities, its key product.

* FALKLAND OIL AND GAS, ROCKHOPPER - Oil drillers Falkland Oil and Gas and Rockhopper resumed normal drilling work on Monday at the Isobel Deep well in the Falkland Islands following the repair of a blow-out preventer control system, the companies said.

* RETAIL - British retail spending saw its biggest annual fall in four years last month, hurt by the early date of Easter holidays, though the industry body which commissioned the research said underlying growth was robust.

