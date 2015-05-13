UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0643 GMT.

* The blue-chip index fell 1.4 percent to 6,933.80 points in the previous session. It hit a record high of 7,122.74 points last month and remains up around 6 percent since the start of 2015.

* China’s factory output rose 5.9 percent in April compared with the same period last year, slightly below forecasts and reinforcing expectations that the government will have to step up its efforts to boost the cooling economy.

* COMPASS GROUP - The world’s biggest catering firm reaffirmed its full-year expectations after posting a 5.7 percent rise in half-year revenue due to strong demand in North America and a return to growth in Europe and Japan.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - Britain’s biggest housebuilder by volume said it expected to build more houses this year than previously forecast, thanks to strong demand and rising sales.

* PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE - The specialist annuity provider’s sales fell 61 percent from a year earlier to 99 million pounds ($155.2 million), though individual annuity sales came in above forecast and the company said the longer-term outlook was strong.

* TUI GROUP - The world’s largest leisure tourism group said it was on track to grow underlying profits by between 10 and 15 percent this year as it announced plans to sell British hotel booking website LateRooms.

* SABMILLER - SABMiller reported full-year profit above analyst expectations as performance picked up in the latter half of the year, but said trading would continue to be tough in its new financial year.

* ADMIRAL GROUP - Admiral Group said Henry Engelhardt has decided to step down from his role as chief executive in one year’s time and he will be replaced by co-founder and current admiral chief operating officer David Stevens.

* SEVERN TRENT - The company has agreed to sell water purification business.

* PREMIER OIL - The company has further reduced its capital expenditure plan for this year as it adjusts to weak crude prices that have already forced it to suspend a shareholder payout for 2014.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker is diving deeper into personalised healthcare with two projects that move the concept beyond cancer into respiratory disorders and heart disease.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP - A U.S. judge’s ruling that Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group made false statements selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could result in a judgment exceeding $805 million, a U.S. regulator’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

* Oil extended gains after posting its strongest daily rise in weeks in the previous session, supported by bets that U.S. crude stockpiles will fall for a second straight week as production slows.

* London copper edged down ahead of Chinese factory data, but losses were limited as the country’s real estate developers pledged to boost investment after an interest rate cut, brightening the prospects for copper demand.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)