May 15, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday May 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EDINBURGH, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening between 1 point higher and 4 points lower, or flat in percentage terms,
according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on 
    
    * The FTSE 100 finished 0.3 percent higher at 6,973.04 points on Thursday,
with encouraging updates from companies such as 3i Group supporting the broader
stock market. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The first of two Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L
drilling rigs slated for Arctic oil exploration arrived in Seattle on Thursday
as environmental activists geared up for days of protests over plans to store
the equipment at the city's port. 
    
    * BANKS - Banks want assurances from U.S. regulators that they will not be
barred from certain businesses before agreeing to plead guilty to criminal
charges over the manipulation of foreign exchange rates, causing a delay in
multi-billion-dollar settlements, people familiar with the matter said.
 
    
    * RETAIL - South African investment house Brait SE said on Friday
it will buy a 90 percent stake in British fashion retailer New Look 
for 780 million pounds ($1.23 billion).

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    
 EnQuest PLC                                  Q1 2015 EnQuest PLC Interim
                                              Management Statement Release
 Intertek Group PLC                           Intertek Group PLC Trading
                                              Statement Release
 New Europe Property Investments              Q1 2015 New Europe Property
 PLC                                          Investments PLC Earnings Release
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

