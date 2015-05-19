FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 13 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,968.87 in the previous session.

* Brent crude oil prices dipped as slow economic growth and high supplies meant that markets remain oversupplied, while U.S. prices received support from rising demand ahead of the summer driving season.

* Copper ticked lower as the dollar recovered, but the industrial metal was trapped in tight ranges as investors wait for more clues on economic conditions in top consumer China.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

